Anita Dobson says husband Sir Brian May ‘back to old self’ after stroke

Actress Anita Dobson has said her husband Sir Brian May is “very well, back to his old self”, following his stroke last year.

The Queen guitarist, 77, revealed in an Instagram post in September he had lost control of one arm after a “minor stroke”.

Sir Brian said the health scare had been “a little scary” in a video posted to Instagram on September 4, but has in recent months appeared to have recovered, posting updates on social media of him going on trips.

He previously said he was “grounded” after being advised not to drive, fly or do any activity which would send his heart rate too high.

Anita Dobson now stars in Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders and Doctor Who star Dobson, who has been married to the musician since 2000, was asked about his health on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme on Thursday.

She said: “He’s very well now, back to his old self.”

The 75-year-old had earlier spoken about her return to EastEnders as Queen Vic landlady Angie Watts during the BBC soap’s 40th anniversary.

Dobson said she “wouldn’t go back”, but her return “just seemed the right time”, and was a way of saying “thank-you to EastEnders for what it gave me”.

She also said working with Letitia Dean “was lovely”.

Sir Brian May had a mild stroke last year (Ian West/PA)

Dobson had appeared as a hallucination when her adopted daughter Sharon Watts, played by Dean, was injured in a pub explosion.

She said she was told to wear an “anorak, with a hood and dark glasses, and pull the blinds down on the car and sit right at the back, very low” to get on to the EastEnders set secretly so her comeback could be kept as a surprise.

“Everybody was so nice, so kind and so welcoming,” she added.

“It felt different, but very familiar, and I wasn’t nervous. That was the weird thing. I felt very at home.”

In February, she appeared in the original outfit her character wore in 1985, which included a striped shirt and blazer, after being away from Walford for more than 30 years.