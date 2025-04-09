The Last Of Us renewed for a third season

The Last Of Us has been renewed for a third season ahead of its highly anticipated season two debut.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the HBO announcement comes days before the release of its second season, which is due to air on Sunday, April 13 in the US.

Co-created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, season two is set five years on from the first series which followed Joel Miller, played by Pascal, reluctantly taking teenager Ellie, played by Ramsey, across the post-apocalyptic US to find her safety amid a fungal-based pandemic that turns people into zombie-like creatures.

Pedro Pascal stars as Joel Miller, who is tasked with escorting a young Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States (Ian West/PA)

Mazin said: “We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of The Last Of Us with season three!”

The series is based on the action-adventure video game franchise of the same name and was first released in the UK in January 2023.

The drama picked up eight Emmys at the 75th award ceremony including Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.

Pascal and Ramsey were both nominated for outstanding lead actor and actress, however, they missed out to Succession’s Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Druckmann added: “To see The Last Of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support.

“Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions.

“We’re thrilled to bring you more of The Last Of Us!”

Bella Ramsey will return as Ellie in the hit TV adaptation (Suzan Moore/PA)

Season two of The Last Of Us will see the return of actor Gabriel Luna as Tommy and True Blood’s Rutina Wesley who plays Maria.

Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara will also guest star in season two.

New cast members in season includes Apple Cider Vinegar’s Kaitlyn Dever who will play Abby, and Madame Web actress Isabela Merced as Dina.