Emma Corrin says AI and the ‘loss of original, organic creativity’ is terrifying

The Crown’s Emma Corrin has said the “loss of original, organic creativity” amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is “terrifying”.

The actor, who played Diana, Princess of Wales in the regal Netflix drama, stars in the latest series of Black Mirror which, among other things, explores the use of AI.

Corrin told Elle UK: “I think it’s (AI in the film industry) terrible, actually. It terrifies me.

“The loss of original, organic creativity and (not) having to be in a room with a group of people to create something is terrifying.

“God, in the wake of everything that’s going on with the world, surely the one thing you need to hold on to is being in a room with other people creating something from the ground up.

“That’s the source of everything, isn’t it? The source of hope.”

Many celebrities have fallen victim to deep fake imagery, which is when AI is used to replicate the likeness of an individual.

In recent months, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Kate Bush are among artists who have protested about Goverment proposals around copyright and AI.

Corrin stars in a Black Mirror episode titled Hotel Reverie about a film company that uses AI to insert current film stars into old movies, one of which stars an actress called Dorothy Chambers, played by Corrin.

Emma Corrin at the Bafta Film Awards last year (Ian West/PA)

Corrin also reflected on their time playing Diana in Bafta-winning series The Crown, which aired its sixth and final series in 2023.

“There’s a fondness there. It’s like I knew her a bit,” they told Elle UK.

“As time goes on, it’s so weird to think about how much it changed my life. It’s almost too big to think about.”

Speaking about fame, they added: “It’s a very weird aspect of this job. I find it really hard.

“I’m grateful, obviously, for everything my work brings my way, but as you get older and you think about what you want for the rest of your life… I’m trying to find a balance of liking the work I’m doing and the choices I’m making, and distancing myself from (the rest).

Emma Corrin is in the May issue of Elle UK (Elle UK/Yulia Gorbachenko/PA)

“I think playing Diana was, in a way, the greatest warning.”

Corrin also spoke about their recent role in a London production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull – also starring Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett.

“Cate is incredible at it. She’ll chuck random shit in and we’ll just go with it”, they said.

“I’m in awe of her imagination and creativity. Thomas (Ostermeier, the director) creates this atmosphere where you could pretty much do anything.

“It’s an amazing way of working. We’re a complete family. I’ve never felt closer to (a cast).”

The May issue of Elle UK is on sale from April 17.