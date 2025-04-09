Anjelica Huston says she has recovered from ’bout with cancer’

US actress Anjelica Huston has revealed she is four years “in the clear” following a “bout with cancer”.

Los Angeles-born Huston, 73, known for her roles in The Witches and The Addams Family, was diagnosed after the release of her film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, according to US publication People.

“That was a very serious moment for me,” she told the magazine.

Anjelica Huston also starred in The Royal Tenenbaums (KVARTUC BRANIMIR KVARTUC/PA)

“I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself.”

She continued: “It’s not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go.

“One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.”

Huston said she is “in the clear” and added: “I’m at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me.

“It’s a fantastic thing. I’m very proud of myself, and I’ve been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful.”

Speaking about why she had kept her cancer diagnosis private until now, she said: “Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through.

“Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you’re ready for whatever happens.”

Huston did not detail the type of cancer she was diagnosed with and wishes to keep this private, according to People.

The Hollywood star, known for playing Morticia in The Addams Family films, is also an Oscar winner, having won a best supporting actress gong for the black comedy Prizzi’s Honor in 1986.

She has also starred in The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981), Wes Anderson film The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and romance film When In Rome (2010).

More recently she played Lady Tressilian in the BBC’s adaption of Agatha Christie murder mystery Towards Zero.