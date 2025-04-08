Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform an evening of Bond music in London

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) is to dedicate a concert in London to Bond music featuring favourites from the franchise’s soundtracks.

The Music of Bond is one of 26 concerts to be performed by the RPO in its latest season with a programme that aims to prioritise London’s “hunger for diversity” by offering a range of orchestral music.

Highlights of the season will include music for long-standing enthusiasts such as three Mahler symphonies, along with something for those who are exploring the genre with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.5 and Beethoven’s 7th Symphony.

Vasily Petrenko, the RPO’s music director, said: “When you conduct a great orchestra like the RPO, you think big. This season, we’re aiming high – from the cosmic visions of Wagner to the joy of Bernstein – creating music that speaks directly to you.

“We want to move you, surprise you and make your heart soar.”

The 2025/26 season will take place across four venues – the Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall, the Royal Festival Hall and St Paul’s Cathedral – with the aim of offering newcomers, as well as long-time fans, a chance to explore the genre with a mix of “the serious and the fun”.

Tom Philpott, director of artistic planning and partnerships at the RPO, said: “In such a richly diverse city as London, orchestral music has to be for everyone. Under the artistic leadership of Vasily Petrenko, we will push boundaries whilst injecting new life and passion into core repertoire.

Vasily Petrenko (Ben Wright/RPO/PA)

“For those new to the orchestral world – and those developing a love for the genre – we are committed to giving them concert experiences that will live long in the memory and fuel a life-long journey of discovery.

“Our 2025/26 season offers a healthy mix of the serious and the fun, the old and new discoveries.

“In curating our new London season, we have taken time to research the views of London’s concert-goers and understand why they return to the concert hall. Whilst excellence is a given, everything points to a hunger for diversity.

“Londoners told us they wanted concerts that inspired them to discover more music; that they were excited by attending a variety of different forms of orchestral concert; that they wanted to choose concerts their family members would like; and they wanted experiences that benefitted their mental health and well-being.”

Tickets for the RPO 2025/26 London season go on sale at 10am on Friday.