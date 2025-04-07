Trisha Goddard wants to spread positive cancer message on Celebrity Big Brother

TV presenter Trisha Goddard has said she is appearing on Celebrity Big Brother to spread the message that you can “live successfully with cancer and not be so scared of dying that you become scared of living”.

The 67-year-old former talk show host revealed in February 2024 that she had been diagnosed in 2022 with stage four breast cancer – for which there is treatment, but no cure.

On Monday evening, the TV star entered the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside famous faces including EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, singer Chesney Hawkes and US singer JoJo Siwa.

Trisha Goddard attending the National Television Awards 2020 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She said: “I’ve been asked to do it every single year, and I’ve always thought, are you kidding me?”

“When I told my daughter she made a really good point. I’ve got my Instagram and I’ve really been banging on about the language used when it comes to cancer and about services that are needed so people can live their best lives.

“I shout into Instagram, but being on Big Brother would show people how you can live successfully with cancer and not be so scared of dying that you become scared of living.

“So that’s why I’m doing it. I’m lucky, if you like, and pushy enough, and maybe as I’ve always been a mental health activist, I’ve always fought for patient-led treatments and actually I have brought that to my treatment as well. So I’m part of my team, as it were.

“I’ve created, with the medical team, a plan for my care. They always ask me, ‘What do you need to help you do what you need to do?’. So we’ve got a whole lot of different elements and Big Brother’s going to be a great platform to talk about that.”

She added: “The team have gone that extra mile in that they’ve talked to my oncologist, my team, and instead of taking that stance of leaving me on the scrap heap, it’s ‘OK, how can we make this happen?’.”

Speaking about her treatment she added: “So my oncologist is my biggest cheerleader and is working with the Big Brother team.

“I’ve got a special therapist who’s happy to work with the medic on the show.

“My palliative care team – and when I say that word everybody screams and runs away, but it’s symptom treatment – is working with the team here too.

“And then when it comes to my treatment, I had one infusion on Monday, so I’ve got to jump on a plane and go straight back to have the next one as soon as the show is over.

“I’ve got a bag full of meds that I normally have which will be with me in the house. So my oncologist has planned my treatment around the production schedule.”

Asked about the possibility of winning, she said: “I’m in the house to get my message across, whether I come out in week one or at the end. I don’t expect people to know who I am. I never do.”

Goddard was treated for breast cancer in March 2008 after a lump was found during a routine mammogram.

She revealed the cancer had come back in an interview with Hello! magazine last year.

“It’s not going to go away. And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed,” she told the publication.

Goddard hosted eponymous talk show, Trisha, between 1998 and 2005 on ITV, before presenting The Trisha Goddard Show on Channel 5 until 2010.

She has also hosted a Talk TV show.