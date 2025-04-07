Tom Cruise hangs off moving planes in new Mission: Impossible trailer

Tom Cruise can be seen running through London and hanging off planes in a new trailer for Mission: Impossible in which his character declares: “I need you to trust me, one last time.”

Cruise, 62, returns for the eighth instalment of the franchise, titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, to play highly-skilled spy agent, Ethan Hunt.

The new action packed trailer sees Hunt embark on yet another high-stakes mission, which shows the character jumping off buildings and submerged underwater in what looks like a submarine sequence.

In a post on Instagram, Cruise shared the trailer saying: “Every choice, every mission, has all led to this.”

The action packed film is a sequel to the 2023 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One where Ethan and his team at the secret government agency, Impossible Missions Force (IMF), were tasked with tracking down a dangerous weapon before it fell into the wrong hands.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the trailer spotlighted newcomers to the franchise including Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Parks And Recreation’s Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman known for playing Seth Milchick in the hit series Severance.

The trailer also sees the return of Grace, the former professional thief played by Hayley Atwell, Benji Dunn portrayed by Hot Fuzz’s Simon Pegg, and longstanding character in the franchise, IMF agent, Luther Stickell, played by Ving Rhames.

American actress Angela Bassett also returns to the franchise as Erika Sloane who was last seen in the 2018 film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout as the CIA director, only in the new trailer it appears she is now the President of the United States.

Cruise recently paid tribute to McQuarrie, who has directed four of the Mission: Impossible films, at the CinemaCon film convention as he was honoured with the Director of the Year award.

He said: “You are not only my dear friend, my creative brother, director of the year, you are an artist for all time.”

The actor has starred in each of the franchise’s films, first appearing in 1996 for Mission: Impossible.

Tom Cruise at the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Ian West/PA)

He has become known for doing his own stunts in the films which include scaling Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper and riding a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff, speed flying to safety.

He told the PA news agency: “When I jumped off that cliff, we all jumped off that cliff.

“It was a turning point. It was like: ‘Here is the standard that we are setting. Here is the standard of film we are making. And we can’t back off from that. There’s no going back’.”

Cruise is also known for playing fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the action film series, Top Gun.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be out in cinemas across the UK and US in May 2025.