Past winners of Celebrity Big Brother, from Sarah Harding to Stephen Bear

Dozens of famous faces have appeared on Celebrity Big Brother over the years, but only a fraction of them have been crowned winners.

A host of new faces will walk into the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday as the reality surveillance show returns to ITV.

Here we take a look at some of the past winners:

2024 – David Potts

After a six-year break, the show returned to screens in 2024, with reality TV star David Potts winning the hearts of the nation.

David Potts won the series in 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Potts, 31, appeared as a rep on ITV reality show Ibiza Weekender, which follows young Britons visiting Spain for a holiday and the reps who show them a good time.

Potts has also been on Kavos Weekender, Celebs Go Dating and Celebs On The Farm.

He beat finalists Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, to the title, in a year which also hosted former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh in the house.

September 2018 – Ryan Thomas

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas fought back tears when he was crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother in September 2018.

Ryan Thomas leaves the house during the live final of Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

He spoke about how the public supported him through the Roxanne Pallett punch scandal, after the actress accused him of of deliberately hurting her with a punch. Viewers defended it as play-fighting.

Thomas, 40, was played the clip of the incident during his post-eviction interview, and told host Emma Willis how scared he had been when it was unfolding.

“It was totally unexpected,” he said. “It was a sign of affection that I’ve used on Gabby (Allen), the boys, and unexpected because there was nothing in it.”

The actor, who won Dancing On Ice in 2024, is now returning to Coronation Street to reprise the role of Jason Grimshaw, after nearly a decade away from the cobbles.

February 2018 – Courtney Act

Australian drag queen Courtney Act won the show in February 2018, beating Reform UK member Ann Widdecombe in the live final.

At the time, the star of RuPaul’s Drag Race, 43, whose real name is Shane Jenek, said it was “slightly ironic” to win the show in the “year of the woman”.

Widdecombe said she was glad that a man won the series because she hates “tokenism”.

August 2017 – Sarah Harding

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding had tearful breakdowns and furious rants before winning the show in August 2017.

Sarah Harding reacts to winning during the live final of Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

The singer, who died aged 39 in 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, narrowly beat singer Amelia Lily. Former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson came third.

She formed a relationship with fellow contestant Chad Johnson, but they reportedly split shortly after the programme concluded.

February 2017 – Coleen Nolan

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, 60, won the show in February 2017, beating Irish pop twins Jedward to the top spot.

She said her second time on the show was “much worse” than her 2012 appearance because of the “brutal” tests that creators put in front of the housemates.

In third place was TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, who was challenged over her angry outbursts and controversial attitude throughout her time in the house.

August 2016 – Stephen Bear

Despite being at the centre of bullying complaints, reality star Stephen Bear won in August 2016 during a series filled with controversy.

Housemate Christopher Biggins was removed over offensive comments, and there were complaints to media watchdog Ofcom about frequent nudity and scenes of sexual content between Bear and contestant Chloe Khan.

The Ex On The Beach star, 35, made further headlines when his girlfriend Lillie Lexie Gregg entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and broke up with him over his fling with Khan.

Stephen Bear celebrates winning with Chloe Khan during the live final of Celebrity Big Brother, at Elstree Studios (Ian West/PA)

Bear faced the public vote every week after receiving an eternal nomination from his fellow housemates, and clashed frequently in the house with Aubrey O’Day and Renee Graziano.

He was jailed in March 2023 for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison, on his OnlyFans website.

Last year the disgraced TV star repaid £22,305 that he illegally earned from the video after a judge made a confiscation order for that amount.

February 2016 – Scotty T

Geordie Shore star Scotty T won in February 2016 in a series filled with viral moments.

Scotty T (Ian West/PA)

Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis was runner-up, followed by West End star Darren Day in third place and US reality star Tiffany Pollard in fourth.

More than 200 people complained after Channel 5 aired scenes in which Pollard mistakenly thought fellow contestant David Gest had died.

The reality star became hysterical when Angie Bowie confided in her that ”David’s dead” – after she was told that her former husband David Bowie had died.

Gest had been having a nap at the time.

The producer, 62, died three months later, and Pollard was forced to remove David Is Dead slogan T-shirts from her website.

Scotty T, real name Scott Timlin, 36, has also appeared on TV shows Just Tattoo Of Us and Your Face Or Mine.