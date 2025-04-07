JoJo Siwa says she is not going to know anyone on Celebrity Big Brother

US singer JoJo Siwa has said she will not know any of her fellow contestants after entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The 21-year-old, who is known for her song Karma, was revealed as a contestant on Monday’s launch episode of the ITV reality show.

Speaking about appearing on the show, she said: “I think it’s going to be really fun to live and try to exist with strangers who I feel like some may know each other, but I feel like I’m the blind bat going in – I’m not going to know anyone.”

Siwa is no stranger to starring on US reality television, having previously appeared on Dancing With The Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and Dance Moms, as well as being a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

She said she would miss her girlfriend and puppy while in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Siwa added: “For sure (I will miss) my girlfriend; absolutely my girlfriend.

“Tied for first place though – my puppy. I have this joke, we always say ‘who do you love more – girlfriend or puppy?’, and every other day there’s a new favourite, it depends on who’s the better behaved.”

The singer rose to fame by starring in a number of Nickelodeon TV shows and films before finding further success on YouTube, where her song Boomerang has been viewed more than one billion times.

She said she thought she would be an easy housemate to get on with.

Siwa added: “I’d say my strengths are making people laugh and smile and have a good time – that’s my forte.

“I think I’ll be easy to get along with – I’m a fairly easy person to get along with. I’m an easy person to converse with – even if somebody’s the complete opposite to me.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human, and I think if you’re a human that’s open to conversation that’s a great thing.

“And if you’re a human that’s not open to conversation that’s all good – I’ll go converse with somebody nicer.”

Celebrity Big Brother returns on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

A spin-off show called Celebrity Big Brother: Late And Live will follow on ITV2, which will see the return of last year’s winner, reality star David Potts.