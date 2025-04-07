Comedian Sue Perkins says she does not ‘weaponise’ her ADHD to make excuses

Comedian Sue Perkins has said she does not “weaponise” her ADHD to make excuses not to do certain things.

The TV presenter has spoken publicly about having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), saying she wants to be the “best version of herself”.

The 55-year old is best known for being a former co-host of The Great British Bake Off, as well as for presenting the new BBC game show Chess Masters: Endgame.

TV presenter and comedian Sue Perkins (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking to Radio Times, Perkins reflected on her late diagnosis saying: “It was useful to have. I now understand why some things make me very upset and stressed. I understand why I lose everything, why I can’t prepare for things, why I don’t like repetition.

“I live in a world where those things are expected, so it’s not about going, ‘I can’t and I won’t because I’ve got a certificate.’

“I don’t weaponise it to make excuses for things that I do that aren’t optimal. I want to be the best version of myself.”

According to the NHS, adults with ADHD typically show signs of being inattentive and struggling to concentrate.

This may include having a lot of energy, feeling restless, being forgetful and finding it hard to organise your time.

They may also show signs of being more hyperactive or impulsive such as being very talkative, interrupting conversations, as well as making quick decisions without thinking about the results or consequences.

In 2023, Perkins responded to a post on X, formerly twitter, about having ADHD, after the British songwriter and Gomez bandmember Tom Gray opened up about his potential ADHD diagnosis.

Gray said: “I’m creeping towards an ADHD diagnosis. Strongly advised to do it to help me but more likely help people who have relationships with me. Never realised before how object permanence is such a problem for me. Staying in touch rarely if ever occurs to me. I can only apologise.”

The comedian replied saying: “I have fully crept. Once I had the diagnosis, suddenly everything made sense – to me and those who love me. Wishing you well on the journey, Tom x”

Alongside TV presenting, the comedian will soon be touring her new stand up live show, The Eternal Shame Of Sue Perkins, setting off in January 2026.

Perkins is the co-host of a podcast with comedian Mel Truly titled Mel & Sue: Should Know By Now.