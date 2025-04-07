Actors Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer among stars entering Celebrity Big Brother

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer and singer Chesney Hawkes are among the contestants who have entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The series, presented by AJ Odudu and Will Best, returned to ITV on Monday, following last year’s explosive season that saw controversy with The X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne making remarks about other celebrities.

Former boxer Rourke, who starred in Sin City, Palmer, who returned to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson last year, and Hawkes, were joined by former Olympian Daley Thompson, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, TV presenter Angellica Bell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard.

Mickey Rourke starred in Sin City (Ian West/PA)

The line-up was completed by former Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant, US chat show host Trisha Goddard, comedian Donna Preston, American pop star JoJo Siwa, Love Island star Chris Hughes and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd.

Speaking before joining the show Siwa, who has previously finished second on US reality show Dancing With The Stars, said: “I think it’s going to be really fun to live and try to exist with strangers who I feel like some may know each other, but I feel like I’m the blind bat going in.

“I’m not going to know anyone.”

Fellow contestant Rourke added: “I have no expectations. I’ve never seen it. I’m just going to go in, do my thing, and we’ll see.”

Palmer, who previously competed in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 and ITV1’s Dancing On Ice, said she hoped none of her fellow contestants would “annoy me”.

She said of her appearance on the show: “I’m really looking forward to walking through the iconic doors and meeting a group of brand new people.

“It’s a fascinating experience and that’s one aspect that excites me.

“I’m also looking forward to having a break from technology. We all spend so much time on our phones etc so having no access to that will be incredibly refreshing.”

Trisha Goddard is terminally ill with breast cancer (Ian West/PA)

Hawkes, 53, who made his name with the single The One And Only, said he would miss following the results of West Ham United, the football club he supports, while in the house, adding that he will also not know how his latest album Living Arrows is doing.

He said: “How am I going to live without knowing the football results for a start? I’m a big West Ham fan – and I’ll miss doing my fantasy football league – I guess I’m going to have to give my phone to my son.

“I’ve just put out my album and I won’t know how it’s doing. So I tell you what, if everyone could go and buy the album that would be magnificent.

“It’ll be lovely to come out and think ‘oh my God – I’m number one’. That would be the greatest result.”

Before the series began airing on ITV, the controversial reality show was last on Channel 5 in 2018 before being cancelled by the channel.

Celebrity Big Brother returns on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

A spin-off show called Celebrity Big Brother: Late And Live will follow on ITV2, which will see the return of last year’s winner, reality star David Potts.