Sir Elton John says new album is the ‘freshest’ one he has done since the 70s

Sir Elton John says his new album is the “freshest” one he has done since the 70s, marking a new “beginning” for the singer.

The new album, Who Believes in Angels? is a joint collaboration between the 78-year old singer and US musician, Brandi Carlile.

Speaking to Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway ahead of its release on April 4, Sir Elton said that despite the album being a challenge to make, it could not compare to the “greatest challenge” of parenthood.

Sir Elton John (Ian West/PA)

Sir Elton said: “This album marks a new beginning for me. It’s very fresh. It’s probably the freshest album I’ve done since the 70s.

“I needed new musicians, although I love my band so much, I needed new musicians, new producer to give me a challenge.

“You have to be challenged.

“And I wanted the challenge, and it was challenging, but it worked out really well. And that’s the rest of my life. It’s a challenge.

“The biggest challenge, of course, is being a parent and it’s the most wonderful challenge you’ll ever have, and it has its ups and downs, but it’s pretty amazing.

“But with my music, I can pick and choose exactly what I want to do now, so I don’t have the brunt of touring, so I can concentrate on other things, and I will be doing more recording. But it won’t be like, Who Believes in Angels?, it will be something else.”

Sir Elton shares two children, Zachary and Elijah, with his husband, filmmaker David Furnish.

The album was written and recorded from scratch in 20 days in October 2023 by Sir Elton, Carlile, Grammy award-winner Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin, Sir Elton’s songwriting partner.

Recording from the Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound studio, they were joined by musicians including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and their former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA

Cameras captured the recording sessions and the footage was turned into a short film marking one of the first times Sir Elton allowed cameras to film the writing process, documenting the journey to create the album from the very beginning.

Sir Elton added: “I don’t know whose idea it was, but to be honest with you, we didn’t notice them because we were so intense about writing.

“And I mean, you forgot they were there and they captured everything. There were nine cameras, and I’m glad they did.

“It was like doing Tantrums and Tiaras, I suppose, years and years ago, where you see the whole, the pressure of trying to write something, the pressure of wanting to get it exactly right and the frustration that I felt because I didn’t think I was doing my part of the job.

“Everyone else was, and I didn’t feel I was.

“Then Brandi came in and saw the state I was in at breakfast and she wrote A Little Light, which is a really positive song. She said, listen, we’re musicians.

“What we do is try and heal people with our music. And she’s absolutely right. This was a frustrating time for me. I wasn’t feeling very well.

“I was tired, but she kicked me out of it and God, I needed her to do that, and she did.”

Brandi Carlile performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London, ahead of headline act Stevie Nicks (James Manning/PA)

The veteran music star is best known for his hit songs Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I’m Still Standing and has scored ten number ones in the UK singles chart with songs including Are You Ready For Love and Merry Christmas with Ed Sheeran.

Carlile, 43, who has collaborated with artists including Hozier, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys, is also known for her hit song, The Story.

The joint album, Who Believes in Angels?, is out on Friday April 4.

The full interview with Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway is on Global Player now.