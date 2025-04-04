New Emmerdale episodes will give look inside ‘mysterious’ mind of John Sugden

New Emmerdale episodes will give audiences a look inside the “mysterious” mind of John Sugden, revealing who the character really is.

Played by the 42-year-old English actor, Oliver Farnworth, John has appeared as a supportive and considerate part of village life since joining the ITV soap in August 2024.

However, next week, audiences will learn about the secrets and lies that surround the former military man and whether his fiance, Aaron Dingle, played by Danny Miller, really knows who he is about to spend the rest of his life with.

Previously John came to his fiance’s aid when he beat up Anthony Fox – when he returned to the scene, he found Anthony dead.

John quickly disposed of the body, covering his tracks, while convincing Aaron not to go to the police to confess.

It was later revealed that Anthony’s daughter, Ruby Fox-Milligan, played by Beth Cordingly, had actually been the one to kill him.

Next week, through a series of flashbacks, audiences will learn more about the character’s true persona revealing what the character is really capable of.

Laura Shaw, Emmerdale producer, said: “Since enigmatic and inscrutable John Sugden arrived on our screens last summer, he’s managed to hide some pretty big secrets from his family and friends.

“As his clandestine acts are revealed, the audience has an opportunity to really get inside John’s mind and to finally understand exactly what this mysterious character is really about.”

Joining the soap in the summer of 2024, John is the half-brother of Victoria Sugden, played by Isabel Hodgins.

Farnworth is best known for playing the waiter Andy Carver in Coronation Street.

Emmerdale airs weekday nights at 7.30pm on ITV and STV with episodes available for streaming on ITVX and STVPlayer.