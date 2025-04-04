Mumford and Sons’ first album in seven years debuts at number one on UK charts

Mumford and Sons’ first album in seven years, Rushmere, has debuted at number one on the UK charts.

The fifth studio record, released on March 28, is now the group’s third album to reach number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

The folk-rock band – made up of singer Marcus Mumford, bassist Ted Dwane and multi-instrumentalist Ben Lovett – previously reached number one for their 2012 album Babel and 2015’s Wilder Mind.

Mumford & Sons pose with their Official Number One album award by the Official Charts Company for Rushmere (deaniechen/PA)

The British group started their career in 2007 and are best known for their hit songs I Will Wait, Believe and Little Lion Man.

This comes after former bandmate, banjoist and lead guitarist Winston Marshall, the son of GB news owner Sir Paul Marshall, quit the group in 2021 after receiving online backlash for tweeting and praising US writer Andy Ngo’s book titled Unmasked Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.

The 37-year-old later deleted the tweet describing Ngo as a “brave man”, saying that his departure was a “difficult decision first brought about by an unintentional Twitter storm”.

Prior to leaving the band, the group won two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards and saw their 2009’s Sigh No More and Delta both reach number two on the UK albums chart.

The band’s current line-up announced an intimate 2025 world tour in February.

Former Mumford and Sons bandmate Winston Marshall performing at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)

At number two in the charts is rock band The Darkness, with Dreams On Toast, marking their highest-charting record in 22 years, according to the Official Charts Company.

Meanwhile, US pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande reached number three on the UK albums chart with the release of her Brighter Days Ahead deluxe edition to Eternal Sunshine.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet album remains in the top five, followed by singer-songwriter and Boygenius member Lucy Dacus, who secured her first solo UK top 10 with her album Forever Is A Feeling debuting at number five.