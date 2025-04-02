Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood says technology takes ‘heartbeat’ away from music

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood said technology is taking away from the “heartbeat” of modern music.

The rock star spoke at a launch event for the hardback edition of Buddy Holly: Words Of Love – a book that celebrates the life of the late rock and roll musician and songwriter, Buddy Holly.

On shelves from April 8, the book documents Holly’s career and legacy through a collection of never-before-seen photography and personal items as well as stories from those close to him.

Ronnie Wood speaking at the Orangery in Holland Park (Lucy North/PA)

Wood is also behind the cover art of the hardback edition.

Speaking on a Q&A panel alongside The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Wood discussed modern music and said: “We were throwing shit at the wall and some of it stuck. There’s something about the technology I feel personally, we’re losing the essence of the heartbeat.

“Maybe its because I’m older, but there’s not much new music.”

Joining the rock stars was 27-year-old singer Yungblud, also known as Dominic Richard Harrison, who said Holly’s music taught him what he knows about rock and roll and sees technology as a way that allows musicians to be authentic again.

Bob Harris, Roger Daltrey and Ronnie Wood (Lucy North/PA)

He said: “I think rock music has been so convoluted because we got to be forced and twisted for a mainstream audience to turn the guitar down.

“Modern music’s been in a strange place, but it’s exciting because it’s really, I feel it’s very democratic again.

“For the past four years a lot of majors have been able to control what we’ve been placed in front of us, but we know apps like TikTok, Instagram and everything like that I really find that people can provide authenticity again directly.

“If you have a story to tell, you can tell it and tell it to the world. You don’t have to go through seven steps.

“The balance has never changed. I think that’s what’s really cool about how rock music at the minute, and modern rock and roll music, I really feel like it’s finding its bounce back, and it’s becoming hysterical again and it’s exciting. It’s becoming younger again. That’s really cool.”

Yungblud, Roger Daltrey and Ronnie Wood (Lucy North/PA)

The hardback edition of Buddy Holly: Words Of Love follows from the limited-edition version – of which only 559 copies were made.

Published by Genesis Publications, the book was made in partnership with María Elena Holly and the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, and features an original cover art created specially by Wood.

The hardback edition will be in stores with a RRP of £60, with proceeds from the sales of benefiting Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.