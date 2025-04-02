Jessie J says health troubles kept her ‘balanced’ ahead of new music launch

Singer Jessie J has said her health troubles “always kept me balanced” ahead of the launch of her first album in seven years.

The Price Tag singer, 37, has battled with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.

Speaking at Advertising Week Europe 2025 in central London on Wednesday, Jessie, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, said: “I’m grateful that my health has always kept me balanced, like it’s brought me back down to earth, like from the young age even to now, things happen to me with my health.

“All these things I feel like just were keeping my feet on the ground and it made me who I am.

She reflected on her time away from releasing music and her experience of grief in recent years, as well as her forthcoming album, which is set to be released this year.

“I’ve lost a lot of people,” Jessie said.

“Grief has been a massive knock on my door in the last kind of seven years, and that’s what this album is about, (it) is the journey from grief to happiness and joy.”

She paid tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, who founded SBTV, a music platform which helped her launch her career.

Jessie J when she was pregnant with her son Sky in 2023

Asked what she would do differently if she were to start her career in 2025, she said: “Any time I could get in front of an audience, I would sing, whether it was a barbecue or with Jamal – we love you and miss you dearly – I would, again, just do what I’ve done.”

The Do It Like A Dude singer teased the release of a single, which she said would be out in three weeks.

“I’m about to release music – in like, what, three weeks? – and go again, the first time in a long time,” she told the audience.

Jessie J welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in 2023, having miscarried in November 2021.

She spoke candidly about leaving her record label Republic Records in September 2023 after 17 years.

Jessie said: “Everything that comes from you has to be the right people. And I’ve had eight managers. I’ve not always picked the right people.”

Later, she joked about how her the global success of her hit single Price Tag made her rich.

“Price Tag – the irony of that song,” Jessie laughed.

“I actually feel bad, I feel like I need to give everyone a refund. That song bought me a house.”