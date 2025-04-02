Clarkson’s Farm returns to Prime Video with a fourth season

Clarkson’s Farm will return to Prime Video with a fourth season, the streaming platform has announced.

The reality TV series follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson and his team as they navigate new challenges and projects at Diddly Squat Farm.

The fourth series, which launches on May 23, will see Clarkson as he attempts to become a pub landlord and bring his vision of a farm to fork restaurant to life.

Jeremy Clarkson (Ian West/PA)

The series brings to light problems British farmers face and the driving costs of running a farm.

The broadcaster has since become a vocal supporter for farmers, attending a protest in London against the Government’s announcement to introduce inheritance tax on farmers.

The new series will see Clarkson running the farm on his own including a range of livestock to manage – from a big new bull, a very little pig, to high-tech goats.

Jeremy Clarkson arrives in central London to join the farmers protesting over the changes to inheritance tax (Aaron Chown/PA)

Along with manning the farm, Clarkson’s venture to become a pub landlord will come with a number of obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past.

Clarkson is best known for hosting the car TV series Top Gear alongside journalist Richard Hammond and presenter James May.

Clarkson’s Farm was first launched in 2021 and will air its fourth series on May 23 on Prime Video.