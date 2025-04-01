Title and release date revealed for fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie

The fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will be released next year, Marvel Studios has announced.

The 28-year-old British actor will return as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a July 31 2026 release date, Marvel Studios said.

The previous three movies – Spider-Man: Homecoming; Spider-Man: Far From Home; and Spider-Man: No Way Home; also co-starring American actress Zendaya, were directed by Jon Watts.

Holland and Dune star Zendaya, 28, met on the film franchise, where she played his love interest MJ.

His father confirmed, earlier this year, that the couple had become engaged.

In the most recent movie, in 2021, with Holland, his fellow alternate Spider-Men, played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in other movies, ended up coming in to contact with each other due to a multiverse event.

The movie smashed box-office records in its opening weekend, and nearly surpassing Marvel’s Avengers movies.

At the Cinema Con Convention in Las Vegas, it was also revealed that the latest animated Spider-Verse movie will come out on June 4 2027.

Starring Shameik Moore as Afro-Latino teenager Miles Morales, the movies feature several different versions of the web-slinging superhero, and have proved hits with cinemagoers.

Pictures were released for The Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider Verse, showing Miles’ return and a potential new foe.