Nia Archives named artist of the year at Northern Music Awards

Nia Archives has been named artist of the year at the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards held in Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Leeds-born singer, producer and DJ received her gong at the second year of the event from YouTube star Charity Shop Sue, after releasing her debut album Silence Is Loud in April 2024.

The jungle artist said: “It’s so amazing to make music in your bed or in your house and then see young people and old people resonating with the music, singing and dancing.”

Rising singer Luvcat received the breakthrough award from The Verve’s Simon Jones, following a year which saw her release her first single Matador and support The Last Dinner Party on tour, after making her name with a number of gigs at Brixton’s The Windmill pub.

Luvcat won the breakthrough award at the Northern Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about what it means to be a Liverpudlian performer, she said: “Being born by the water of Liverpool, I think something magic is in the blood.”

Money raised from the Northern Music Awards will go towards expanding music therapy provision in the north of England for charity Nordoff and Robbins.

The Zutons, who formed in 2001 and are also from Liverpool, won band of the year after releasing the album The Big Decider in 2024, The group are best known for the original version of Valerie, which gained success when it was covered by Amy Winehouse.

Manchester pop band Blossoms won music moment of the year for the campaign leading up to the release of their fifth album Gary, which reached number one on the UK albums chart.

The disruptor of the year award for innovators in music went to Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, while album of the year, which had been previously announced, went to indie band English Teacher for their Mercury Prize-winning This Could Be Texas.

Dr John Cooper Clarke performs at the second Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards. (James Speakman Media Assignments/PA)

Punk poet Dr John Cooper Clarke received the Northern Music Award 2025 for his “exceptional influence on the worlds of music, poetry, and beyond”, from New Order bassist Peter Hook.

He opened the show with renditions of Hire Car, I’ve Fallen In Love With My Wife and I Wanna Be Yours.

In another previously announced award, Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie won the special recognition gong for making significant global impact with his music, he received the award from Echo And The Bunnymen guitarist Will Sergeant.

Newcomer of the year went to hip hop artist Chiedu Oraka, while DJ of the year went to Sarah Story, and the music and culture for wellbeing award went to Liverpool Philharmonic.

Festival of the year was won by Kendal Calling, inspirational venue of the year with a capacity under 2,000 was scooped by Hebden Bridge’s Trades Club, and the same award for a venue with a capacity of more than 2,000 was won by The Piece Hall in Halifax.

A&R and artist manager Sally Bryant was presented with the Nordoff And Robbins industry rising star award for the industry, and late live music promoter Chris York was honoured by the room and named industry icon posthumously.