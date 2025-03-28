I won’t get an Oscar nod again – Will Smith makes slap references in new album

Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony is referenced in his new album Based On A True Story.

The American actor and musician, 56, stormed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and hit Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

At the same event, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for King Richard, in which he played the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith won the best actor Academy Award for his role in King Richard (Ian West/PA)

In his single, Int Barbershop — Day, Smith collaborates with his fellow The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air star DJ Jazzy Jeff, as well as comedian and actress B Simone.

They take turns saying things like: “Who the f*** Will Smith think he is?”and: “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that shit he did.”

Jeff is heard saying “Will Smith is cancelled”, as Smith replies “you can’t cancel no one”, before the three reference the actor’s career, along with his family.

The lyrics also say: “I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back, and you know they only made him do that shit because he’s Black.”

The Academy Awards called Smith’s behaviour “unacceptable and harmful”, and banned him from the ceremony for a period of 10 years from April 8 2022.

The lyrics also reference Smith telling Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

Will Smith with his sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Doug Peters/PA)

“Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin’ bout? You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth,” the lyrics say.

Another single, You Lookin’ For Me, also sees Smith address the controversy.

“Took a lot, I’m back on top, y’all (going to) have to get acclimated,” he raps.

“Won’t stop, my shit still hot, even though I won’t get nominated.”

Smith’s debut solo album, Big Willie Smith, was released in 1997 and included the hit song Men In Black, which accompanied the film of the same name and peaked at number one in the UK singles chart.

In January, he released Beautiful Scars, featuring rapper Big Sean, as well as a music video where they re-enacted a scene from 1999 science fiction film The Matrix in his first record in two decades.

His last studio album, Lost And Found, came out in 2005.

Smith has starred in lots of blockbuster films including The Men In Black and Bad Boys franchises.

He has also garnered accolades – including two best actor Oscar nods for playing boxer Muhammad Ali in biopic Ali and drama The Pursuit Of Happyness, the true story of a struggling further who becomes a stockbroker.

Based On A True Story came out on Friday.