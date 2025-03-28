Emmett J Scanlan: Wonderful to go toe to toe with acting giants in MobLand

Irish actor Emmett J Scanlan has said it was wonderful to go “toe to toe” with “giants” such as Pierce Brosnan in a new crime TV series.

The Peaky Blinders actor, 46, plays Brosnan’s “head of security” in MobLand, which follows two crime families as they battle for power.

Speaking at the London premiere, Scanlon reflected on what it was like to work in the star-studded cast, which includes Irish actor Brosnan, The Queen star Helen Mirren, and Legend actor Tom Hardy.

Emmett J Scanlan attending the UK premiere of MobLand at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Scanlan told the PA news agency: “I am Pierce Brosnan’s right-hand man, his head of security.

“What I have loved most about this experience is, I love the craft.

“I just absolutely love it. I am my happiest when I’m on set and I’m getting to dance with these giants.

“I spent my life growing up watching them and admiring them from afar and to be able to share a stage with them and be able to share dialogue and share scenes with them, to go toe to toe with them, be welcomed by them, embraced by them. It is a wonderful thing that is not lost on me.”

In the film, Hardy, 47, plays “fixer” Harry Da Souza who is called upon to make a problem disappear after a night out goes awry for the sons of two warring crime families.

Scanlan said: “Two of the most ferocious, most unapologetic families go head to head. They go to war.

“And the repercussions of that inevitably mean that guilty and innocent are going to be hurt and caught in the crossfire and the shrapnel of their actions echoes across the world. So this ain’t for the faint-hearted.”

(left to right) Helen Mirren, Guy Ritchie, Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy attend the UK premiere of MobLand at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Some Girls actress Mandeep Dhillon, who plays Brosnan’s daughter, Seraphina Harrigan, told PA that filming the series was “epic”.

She said: “My role is amazing, I’m playing Pierce Brosnan’s daughter, Helen Mirren is my step mum, Tom Hardy is the family fixer – it’s been epic.”

The series is directed by Guy Ritchie who created 1998 film Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, 2000’s Snatch, and 2024 Netflix show The Gentlemen.

MobLand airs on Paramount+ on Sunday March 30 in the UK and Ireland.