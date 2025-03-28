Details of best moments Grand Tour specials revealed after motoring show finale

Details of the four The Grand Tour specials have been revealed following Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May saying goodbye to the motoring show last year.

Prime Video said it will release four retrospective episodes, which will look back at the best moments of the series.

The show was launched in 2016 after the presenting trio moving on from the BBC’s motoring programme Top Gear.

Jeremy Clarkson. (Ian West/PA)

The first special on Prime Video will be The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power And The Glory, which sees Hammond and May “celebrate the glory of the internal combustion engine” by looking back at the series.

“These include the hyper car holy trinity, muscle cars in Detroit, a city sprint in a Bugatti, the world’s craziest tank, and a race between the past, present and future,” Prime Video said.

More instalments, such as The Grand-ish Tour: A Trip Down Memory Lane, The Grand-ish Tour: A Bit Further Down Memory Lane and The Grand-ish Tour: Completely Lost Down Memory Lane, are set for release later this year and 2026.

Clarkson will take part in those, with the trio looking back at moments in California, Morocco, Colorado, Scandinavia, and Mongolia.

Hammond and May will also remind Clarkson of “his mechanical incompetence, and enjoy an excellent montage of each other falling over”.

They will also celebrate stuff they built including a self-assembly car that crossed Mongolia, and Clarkson’s home-made SUV, along with their explosions, and making a “heartfelt farewell to an old friend”.

In September, their two-hour finale saw the trio travel to Zimbabwe where they explored challenging landscapes in cars the three men have always wanted, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri three-litre, and a Triumph Stag.

They signed off from the programme by looking out across the landscape, with the image briefly cutting to a near-identical shot from their younger years.

In recent years, Clarkson has been busy filming a Prime Video farming show called Clarkson’s Farm, which sees him tackling how to grow crops and look after animals on his land in Oxfordshire.

May has has several series about cars and technology, including a Discovery+ show called James May And The Dull Men’s Club, which sees him inspired by the online phenomenon of dull men’s forums.

Hammond hosts the podcast Who We Are Now With Izzy & Richard Hammond along with his daughter, while his Discovery+ series Richard Hammond’s Workshop sees him starting a restoration business in Herefordshire.

The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power And The Glory, airs on April 18.