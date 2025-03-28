Ariana Grande sings about leaving her heart in a Hampstead pub in short film

US pop singer Ariana Grande sings about leaving her heart in a Hampstead pub before being physically stitched back together in a new short film.

The Wicked star, 31, released a deluxe version of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, along with a short film titled Brighter Days Ahead, on Friday.

The track Hampstead, one of six new tracks on the extended album, features in the film.

Ariana Grande during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Grande previously suggested she was living in Hampstead while filming the musical movie at Sky Studios Elstree in Hertfordshire.

She told BBC Radio 1’s film critic, Ali Plumb, “I miss it here so much. I loved it here so much. I loved living here. I was in Hampstead when I was here and I loved my walks in the heath.”

In the song, she sings: “I left my heart at a pub in Hampstead, and I misplaced my mind in a good way.

“Threw away my reputation, but saved us more heartache.”

Fans have speculated that the song references Grande’s relationship with US actor Ethan Slater, who plays Boq in the film, and reportedly began dating the singer after filming began.

The short film follows Peaches, played by Grande, who is 70 years in the future since audiences last saw her in the music video for We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love), where she was in a medical chair to have her former partner erased from her memory – a plot inspired by the romance film, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

In the album visual, rather than erasing her memories, Grande’s character is revisiting them selecting both cherished and painful moments from her life for one final time before they are erased forever.

One of those memories is soundtracked by the song Hampstead and shows a doctor, played by Grande’s father, Edward “Ed” Butera, as he stiches her back together again after a newspaper headline shows that she was “torn apart”.

It comes a little after a year since her album Eternal Sunshine was released.

The deluxe album also features five other new tracks – Intro (End Of The World) Extended, Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, and Past Life.

The singer has had seven number one singles and five number one albums in the UK chart with records including Dangerous Woman, Sweetener and Thank U, Next.