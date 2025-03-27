The One Show to take over Piccadilly Circus for 200th One Big Thank You

The One Show is to take over the big screens in Piccadilly Circus in order to celebrate its 200th edition of One Big Thank You.

The BBC One magazine show will see its presenter Alex Jones appear on the central London screens on Thursday to surprise Joel Gibbard who co-founded Open Bionics with Samantha Payne, to provide cutting-edge prosthetics, changing of the lives of hundreds of children and adults in the UK.

Down the years, some of the most memorable moments on One Big Thank You have included actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pretend he was lost in a hotel and stumble in on an interview with Jacob, who had lost his mother to cancer and was raising money for the hospice where she died.

Dwayne Johnson is among the stars who have taken part in One Big Thank You (Lucy North/PA)

The segment, which started during the Covid-19 lockdown, also saw Sir Rod Stewart surprise Peter, the singing barber of Brighton, by joining him for a performance on the balcony of his barber shop, to say thank you for raising money for charity.

Actor Robert Carlyle also posed as the star of a Scottish tourism campaign to surprise community hero Eddie McFadden for another One Big Thank You.

Other stars to have taken part in the initiative include Tom Holland, Michael Sheen, Adjoa Andoh, David Walliams, Tom Grennan, Donny Osmond, Jason Donovan, Wayne Rooney, Ugo Monye, James Martin, Dame Mary Berry, Shirley Ballas, Richard Osman and Paul O’Grady.

The One Big Thank You has also seen the show partner with the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, Match Of The Day, Pointless, The Finish Line and Morning Live to celebrate community heroes.

The 200th One Big Thank You will take place on The One Show on BBC One at 7pm on Thursday and will also be available on iPlayer.