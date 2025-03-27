Sir Ian McKellan and Sir Patrick Stewart join cast of Avengers: Doomsday

Sir Ian McKellan and Sir Patrick Stewart will reprise their famous X-Men roles when they join the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios has announced.

The movie, which is due for release on May 1 2026, has already seen Robert Downey Jr announced to play villain Doctor Doom, having previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Iron Man – making his debut in 2008, and going on to star as the character in eight further films.

Sir Patrick last reprised his Professor Charles Xavier role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Sir Ian has not appeared as Magneto since 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, the Marvel Studios account appeared to list the film’s cast with a live stream of chairs featuring the names of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Loki’s Tom Hiddleston and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie.

They were followed by Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan, Princess Shuri actress Letitia Wright, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who was given a smaller chair, John Walker actor Wyatt Russell, and Namor actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, have also been announced.

The names of Beast actor Kelsey Grammer, The Sentry’s Lewis Pullman, Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez and Black Panther actor Winston Duke also feature on the chairs.

They will be joined by members of this year’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, including Invisible Woman actress Vanessa Kirby, Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn.

Another star joining the cast is Channing Tatum, who appeared as X-Men character Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It comes after Downey Jr was unveiled to huge applause at a MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, while Avengers Endgame and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed they are on board to direct Avengers: Doomsday.

Russo told the Comic-Con crowd last year: “When we directed Avengers: Endgame, Joe and I truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you.”

In January, Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed his superhero character Doctor Strange will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but said he will feature “in a lot” of the 2027 film Avengers: Secret Wars.