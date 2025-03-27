Pierce Brosnan rules out playing an older Bond, saying it is ‘another man’s job’

Pierce Brosnan has ruled out playing an older James Bond saying “it’s going to be another man’s job”.

The Irish actor and former 007 star has said he is happy with his career and is not looking to return to the franchise to portray the secret agent.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, the 71-year old said the character has opened a lot of doors for him and backed Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the role.

Pierce Brosnan has tipped Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the role (Suzan Moore/PA)

Discussing the rumours of playing an older Bond, Brosnan said: “No-one’s spoken to me about it. I’ve heard all of the rumours. Listen, they know where to find me. Let’s see where the wind takes us.”

He later clarified: “It’s going to be another man’s job. I’m not looking to go there. I’m quite happy with my career. I’ve done it, it was wonderful. Delightful kind of notion to contemplate.”

“He’s with me for life (Bond). It was great. A magical time in my life. It opened a lot of doors and allowed me to go off and form my own company and make my own movies – The Thomas Crown Affair, The Matador – it gave me access to a whole other world as an actor, employment.”

Brosnan showed his support for Taylor-Johnson, 34, and described him as “impressive”.

He said: “I think he (Taylor-Johnson) would make a very fine Bond. He was actually in one of the movies I made called The Greatest. This young man we cast as ‘The Greatest’.

“He was so impressive then. He just had this charisma, he had this presence … so he would be good. But there’s many men on the list, I’m sure.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a favourite to play Bond (Ian West/PA)

Brosnan was first introduced as James Bond in the 1995 film GoldenEye, with his last portrayal of the character in 2002’s Die Another Day.

The English actor, Daniel Craig, took the role in 2006 for Casino Royale until he left the franchise after the 2021 film No Time To Die.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding who will play the beloved spy with concerns that he would not be British after Amazon MGM Studios took creative control of the franchise.

Brosnan has been vocal on the matter saying that it is a “given” Craig’s successor should be British.

Taylor-Johnson, who played Dave Lizewski in the Kick-Ass films, is also known for his roles in movies including Nowhere Boy (2009), Bullet Train (2022) and Nosferatu (2024).

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.20pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.