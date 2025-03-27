Millie Mackintosh needed nose surgery after accident caused by daughter
The reality TV star said her three-year-old, Aurelia, caused the injury when she ‘threw her head back’.
Former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has revealed she recently underwent surgery after her youngest daughter “accidentally fractured” her nose.
The reality star said she heard a “crack” after Aurelia, her three-year-old with husband Hugo Taylor, “threw her head back” and hit her nose.
The 35-year-old, who has spoken openly about her mental health issues, including anxiety, also shared in a social media post how she had coped with a panic attack earlier in the week.
“If I’ve been quiet on here recently, there’s a reason why”, she told her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday.
“Three weeks ago, Aurelia accidentally fractured my nose!
“She threw her head back while I was holding her and the back of her skull hit me right in the middle of my nose.
“I heard a crack, went to get it checked, and ended up needing surgery at the end of last week to correct the fracture.
“Has this ever happened to other parents? Seriously a parenting low — but also, you kind of have to laugh.”
Mackintosh shared a selection of photos, some of which showed her with a bandage across her face.
She added: “I hadn’t had one in months, but this week I had a panic attack. I felt like I was going to pass out, and for about three hours it kept coming in waves.
“The difference is, I knew what it was. I talked to myself kindly, breathed through the discomfort, and put ice on the back of my neck — which really helped.
“A year ago, this would have ruined my whole day, maybe even my week. I can see how far I’ve come.”
She also said she has been “worrying about my social media” and struggling with self-doubt.
Mackintosh married Taylor, 38, who also appeared on E4 show Made In Chelsea, in 2018 after her first marriage to musician Professor Green ended in 2016.