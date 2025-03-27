Holly Willoughby says she will miss Dancing On Ice ‘hugely’

Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby has said it was “an absolute privilege” to host Dancing On Ice and added that she will miss the show “hugely”.

The series has been “rested” with “no current plans for another series”, an ITV spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Willoughby, 44, said: “A huge thank you to @itv, The brilliant team, crew, celebrities and everyone who has been part of our Dancing On Ice family over the last 19 years.

“Every year, just when January felt at its greyest, Dancing on Ice arrived like a burst of glittering, dazzling light, warm, joyful, and full of heart…

“It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside true national treasures Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and to have a front-row seat to their breathtaking skating.

“Watching them glide across the ice was nothing less than pure magic…

“A special thanks must also go to Arnica, Deep Heat, Spanx and fake tan, unsung heroes of the rink!…

“I will miss it hugely, but I count myself so lucky to have had it for as long as we did. Finally and most importantly, thank you to you for watching, you’re the BEST!”

Willoughby began presenting on the ice skating show in 2006, alongside Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV in 2023 after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger male colleague on This Morning.

The 2025 series of Dancing On Ice was hosted by Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern and won by Coronation Street actor Sam Aston and his skating partner Molly Lanaghan.