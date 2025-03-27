Abba ‘adding a little something’ to avatar arena shows for third anniversary

Abba have teased they are “adding a little something” to their hit arena shows for their third anniversary.

On Thursday, Abba Voyage celebrates three years of the concert series, featuring younger “Abba-tars” of the Swedish group performing songs from their back catalogue alongside a live 10-piece band.

It has been going since 2022 in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

In a joint statement, Abba members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad said: “When we first opened we never imagined that we’d still be in London three years on. We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us.

“Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience. As we say in Sweden … Vilken resa! (what a journey in English).

“So, to celebrate we’ll be adding a little something to our concert from the 27th of May to thank you for your love and support. We hope you enjoy it!”

The changes include some additions and changes to the Abba Voyage set list.

The concert series was created by the Swedish group, directed by Flashbacks Of A Fool director Baillie Walsh and produced by Svana Gisla and Andersson’s son Ludvig Andersson.

Analysis carried out by consultancy Sound Diplomacy reported the concerts boosted the UK economy by more than £1 billion.

The concerts have generated £1.4 billion in turnover – meaning total sales and spending by those who visited – in its first two years, according to the consultancy.

The Abba Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London (Ian West/PA)

The report also estimates nearly £775 million in gross value added to the UK economy, which is worked out by calculating the total generated from sales, minus production and other operational costs.

The arena, which seats 3,000 people, was designed to be portable, meaning it can be taken down and relocated elsewhere once the show runs its course.

After winning the Eurovision Song Contest with hit song Waterloo on April 6 1974, the band went on to have a string of chart-toppers including Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, The Winner Takes It All and Mamma Mia!

The group split in 1982 after 10 years but reunited and released their first new music in almost 40 years with their ninth studio album Voyage in 2021, which topped the UK album charts.

The musical Mamma Mia!, based on their song catalogue, premiered in London in 1999 and became a worldwide hit – leading to two movies, 2008’s Mamma Mia! and 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

ABBA Voyage is booking until January 2026.