Vin Diesel hints at directing Fast And Furious ‘precursor’ before ‘finale’ film

Actor Vin Diesel has hinted that a “precursor” to the Fast And Furious franchise’s “finale” film, Fast X: Part 2, directed by him could be released.

The 57-year-old said he had recently been reminded of directing Los Bandoleros, a prequel to the series’ fourth film, released in 2009, and revealed he had been asked to direct another prequel, which he teased to be set in the desert.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “I am reminded of that critical moment in the Fast franchise, where we had just wrapped the fourth film.

“Now, all these years later, the request has come in again for me to direct the precursor to the finale. Because it is now the world’s saga, I am encouraged to film somewhere else, truly exotic.

“One of the locations we were fortunate enough to film in for Fast Seven was the Middle East, which ended up being our most global film, just shy of two billion dollars in the box office.

“My one regret was that we never got to film deep in the desert.”

The series has so far spawned 10 movies, starting with The Fast And The Furious (2001), and follows a group of street racers as they embark on heists and other missions.

Fast And Furious has also seen spin-off TV series, video games and theme-park attractions based on the franchise.

The “finale” film is set to be released in 2026, to serve as a second part to Fast X (2023).