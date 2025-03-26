Singer FKA Twigs postpones US Eusexua tour dates due to ‘paperwork’ error

Singer FKA Twigs has postponed US dates on her Eusexua tour after an error which meant visa “paperwork” was not submitted in time.

The 37-year-old, who has just completed the UK and Europe leg of her tour with a performance in London on March 22, also rescheduled the first two dates of the tour in Prague and Berlin, citing “shipping issues” as the reason.

Now the Cheltenham-born singer has announced she will be cancelling dates in Chicago on March 26 and 27, Toronto on March 30 and 31, and New York on May 3 and 4.

FKA Twigs has said she plans to reschedule the dates (Ben Birchall/PA)

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the singer, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, said: “I wanted to come on here and personally address, and talk to you about some things that have been happening behind the scenes in my world.

“So as you may have seen, I have been performing the Eusexua tour in the UK and Europe, and it’s been absolutely incredible.

“The reception and the crowd, and the artistic expression, everything’s just been completely amazing, and I feel so grateful to be just a part of such an amazing creative process.

“Behind the scenes, practically, it has been challenging with production and just yeah, the more practical sides of putting this tour together.

“So today, I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform, so that means that by no choice of my own, I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago and Toronto shows.

“For those of you who are wondering why I have to pull out of Toronto, because it’s not part of the United States, it’s because of routing and just the complex beast that touring is.

“I don’t take this lightly, I’m completely devastated to be honest with you, and completely heartbroken, all I want to do is to be there with you, bring Eusexua to you.

“I’ve not performed in the USA since 2019 and it really feels like a home away from home, and this is just such a huge blow, and I feel super let down, and I’m looking into how and why this happened, and I’m making sure that I have the support to correct this.”

She went on to say that she would be “rescheduling” the shows, with information to come “very shortly”.

Becoming emotional, FKA Twigs continued: “I can’t wait to bring Eusexua to you, it’s truly been one of the greatest achievements of my life, it’s been this amazing, incredible, spiritual, enlightening whirlwind, and all I want is to be with you and be performing with you.

“So I’m truly devastated, and I’m so sorry for everyone that if this has affected your your plans.

“Thank you so much for understanding, I’m going to come to you harder and stronger than ever, thank you so much love you.”

She is also due to perform at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in California next month, and a gig in San Francisco on April 19, with no updates given as to whether these will be impacted by the visa issues.

The tour comes after the singer released her third studio album of the same name in January, which peaked at number three on the UK albums chart.

The singer is next due to perform in Mexico City on April 6.