Ruth Jones and James Corden win RTS judges’ award for Gavin & Stacey

Gavin & Stacey stars and creators Ruth Jones and James Corden collected the judges’ award at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Programme Awards on Tuesday.

Jones and Corden picked up the award after the final episode of Gavin & Stacey aired on Christmas Day after a gap of five years, while The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkelman was presented with the outstanding achievement award.

RTS gave a special award for television journalism to journalists in Gaza for “their courage and commitment as they face extraordinary danger”.

(left to right) Nicholas Asbury, Sophie Willan, and Lorraine Ashbourne arrive at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards

The BBC sitcom Alma’s Not Normal also picked up three awards during the ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

Creator Sophie Willan won both the female comedy performance and comedy writer awards, while Alma’s Not Normal also collected the comedy drama prize.

Musical drama This Town won the newly combined limited series and single drama award, one of 16 wins for the BBC which included coverage of the 80th anniversary of D Day in the live event category.

The leading actor awards went to Lennie James for his role in the BBC’s Mr Loverman and Anna Maxwell Martin for ITV’s true crime drama Until I Kill You.

Danny Dyer was named best male supporting actor for his role in the Disney+ series Rivals, which also collected the best drama writer award for Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade, with Jessica Gunning winning best female supporting actor for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Channel 4’s coverage of the 2024 Paralympics won both sports categories – best programme and presenter, commentator or pundit for Rose Ayling-Ellis and Clare Balding.

Loose Women won the daytime programme category while The Traitors was named best entertainment programme and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took home the entertainment performance for Saturday Night Takeaway.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour won the formatted popular factual prize while Casualty beat EastEnders and Hollyoaks to be named best soap and continuing drama.