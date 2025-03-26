Neneh Cherry’s debut memoir shortlisted for non-fiction book prize

Swedish rapper Neneh Cherry’s debut book is among the six titles shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction.

Known as Neneh Mariann Karlsson, the singer-songwriter, 61, made the list with her memoir A Thousand Threads.

The book follows Cherry’s life from childhood in rural Sweden through to her music career and experience of motherhood, navigating fame and family through the highs and lows.

Neneh Cherry during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction aims to celebrate excellence in writing and research, strong and original narrative voices, and accessibility.

Journalist Kavita Puri, who chaired the judging panel, said: “A story of a remarkable life and the many threads that made it, this is a book about belonging, family, how we find our place in society and, of course, music.

“The writing is exceptional, and effortless. It’s a complex portrayal full of warmth, honesty and integrity, and how Neneh came to be who she is today.”

Best known for her hit single Buffalo Stance, Cherry rose to fame with her hit album Raw Like Sushi and is also known for her single Manchild.

Singer Mabel (left) and Neneh Cherry attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester (Ian West/PA)

The other books shortlisted span a range of topics from nature to heart transplants to the life of a resistance fighter during the Second World War.

Also on the list is MP Yuan Yang for her debut book Private Revolutions: Coming Of Age In A New China, which unpacks a portrait of modern-day China through four idealistic, tenacious women who are seeking freedom and purpose against a backdrop of rising state censorship.

British writer and palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke has also been shortlisted for her book The Story Of A Heart, which explores the modern miracle of a heart transplant, revealing both the capabilities of the human body and dedication of staff in the NHS.

Nature appears as a reoccurring theme on the list with Chloe Dalton’s book Raising Hare, a dive into the impact reconnecting with nature can have, along with What The Wild Sea Can Be: The Future Of The World’s Ocean by Helen Scales, a book that examines the evolution of the ocean and the impact of humans on its ecology.

Clare Mulley’s Agent Zo also made this year’s shortlist. It follows the untold stories of Second World War resistance fighter Elzbieta Zawacka.

Former winners of the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction include film-maker Naomi Klein for her book Doppelganger: A Trip Into The Mirror World, which examines the state of our polarised society.

The winner of the 2025 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction will be announced at an evening ceremony in central London on June 12 and they will receive a cheque for £30,000 and a limited edition artwork known as the ‘Charlotte’, both given by the Charlotte Aitken Trust.