Meghan dispels rumours of ‘beef’ in video with Gwyneth Paltrow

The Duchess of Sussex and US actress Gwyneth Paltrow have responded to reports of a feud between the two by posting a video of themselves together.

The pair are seen in Paltrow’s kitchen at her home in Montecito, California, where the Oscar-winning actress was conducting a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

When one fan asked if she understood the “Meghan Markle beef” rumoured on social media, Paltrow replied: “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever.”

Asking “do you understand this?”, she turned the camera to show Meghan alongside her at the table, taking a bite of food.

Gwyneth Paltrow (PA)

The duchess shrugged her shoulders, giggled and leaned back in her chairs. She shared Paltrow’s post on her own Instagram page.

Social media stories about the pair’s relationship had surfaced after Paltrow, who founded her wellness company Goop in 2008, had posted a video of herself preparing breakfast which were similar to scenes from Meghan’s Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan. She used the song used in adverts for Meghan’s series, This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole.

The actress turned wellness guru, 52, has defended the duchess setting up a lifestyle brand, saying “everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try”.

Paltrow, who lives near where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to after giving up their royal duties, previously told Vanity Fair she did not know Meghan well, but she “seems really lovely”.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” Paltrow said.

“I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

Meghan has recently launched the lifestyle brand As Ever in tandem with her TV show.

With Love, Meghan has been met with savage reviews from critics but proven a hit for Netflix, reaching the streaming giant’s top 10 programmes globally last week.

A trailer for her new podcast was released on Tuesday, with Meghan promising “girl talk” and advice on how to create “billion-dollar businesses”.

Confessions Of A Female Founder launches next Tuesday.