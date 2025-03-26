Lady Gaga announces ‘theatrical’ The Mayhem Ball tour with UK and European dates

Singer Lady Gaga has announced The Mayhem Ball tour with UK dates in London and Manchester as well as European gigs.

It comes after the 38-year-old released her seventh studio album Mayhem earlier this month, which topped the UK albums chart, with its supporting tour to begin in July.

Announcing the tour on Instagram, the singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said: “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going.

“It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums, and honestly, I can’t wait.

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it.

“The Mayhem Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

The tour will begin in Las Vegas on July 16, before Gaga comes to the UK for three dates at London’s O2 Arena on September 29, September 30 and October 2, before a concert at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on October 7.

It will be the 14-time Grammy Award-winner’s first arena tour since 2018, and follows stadium residencies in Singapore, with a free concert on Copacabana Beach set to take place in Rio De Janeiro in May 2025.

Speaking about her return to arenas, the US singer said: “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.

“But with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience, something more intimate, closer, more connected, that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Tickets for European dates are to go on sale on April 3, with a number of presales set to run throughout the week ahead of the general sale at 12pm on ladygaga.com.

Lady Gaga has released seven studio albums in her career including UK albums chart toppers The Fame (2008), Born This Way (2011), Artpop (2013) and Chromatica (2020).

She has also scored six UK number one singles, and is best known for tracks such as Just Dance, Poker Face and Bad Romance.

In 2024, the singer played Harley Quinn in Joker sequel Joker: Folie A Deux, and released the album Harlequin as a companion album to the film.

Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball UK and Europe tour dates in full

September 29 – London, UK – The O2

September 30 – London, UK – The O2

October 2 – London, UK – The O2

October 7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

October 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

October 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

October 19 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

October 20 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

October 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

October 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

November 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

November 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

November 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

November 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

November 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

November 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

November 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

November 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

November 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena