Former Bond girl Gemma Arterton will star in a new ITV espionage drama that delves into the long-standing tensions between Russia and the UK.

The 39-year old actress, known for playing Polly in The King’s Man, will be leading the five-part series Secret Service, adapted from the novel of the same name written by ITV news anchor Tom Bradby.

The ITV thriller follows Arterton’s character, senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson, who heads the Russia Desk at the Secret Intelligence Service when she learns that a UK politician may be a Russian asset.

Gemma Arterton arriving for Fayre of St James, at St James’ Church, Piccadilly, London (Ben Whitley/PA)

Following a brutal murder, her team is under the spotlight as Kate tries to uncover the politician’s identity while protecting her family and reputation.

Arterton said: “I am delighted to be stepping into the world of such a topical and gripping espionage thriller with this talented creative team.

“I can’t wait to bring this story to life alongside the outstanding cast.”

Arterton played Strawberry Fields in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum Of Solace.

She is also known for playing Nina Land in The Critic and starring as Barbara Parker in the comedy show Funny Woman.

The actress was nominated for the rising star Bafta award in 2011, but missed out to Tom Hardy.

The series is co-written by Bradby and screenwriter Jemma Kennedy.

Bradby said: “The show could hardly be more timely and topical.

“I’m really blown away by the quality of the cast.”

The series will also feature The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla along with Hot Fuzz actor Rafe Spall and Mark Stanley from Happy Valley.

Alex Kingston from Doctor Who will also be joining the series, along with Endeavour’s Roger Allam and Amaka Okafor from Bodies.

The first three episodes will be directed by The Theory Of Everything’s James Marsh, while Farren Blackburn from Gangs Of London will join to direct episodes four and five.

Secret Service will premiere on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player in 2026.