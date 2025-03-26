Elton John tells how he ‘stepped up to mark’ to make new album at London gig

Sir Elton John rolled back the years on Wednesday evening in a London performance that also saw him reflect on how he “stepped up to the mark” to create his new album.

The one-off event, An Evening With Elton John And Brandi Carlile, saw the musical pair play tracks from their new collaborative record – Who Believes In Angels?

Host of the evening, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, asked Sir Elton why the first few days of recording were “tumultuous” after the music star said he felt “frustrated” at the beginning of the process.

“I was getting really wound up. I wasn’t feeling very well”, said Sir Elton, who had celebrated his 78th birthday on Tuesday.

“I was shattered after the tour, but I couldn’t walk away from three other people that were committed to this.”

He added: “And so my main thing was me stepping up to the mark and once I got the song down that I really thought was great and I got the lyrics – the lyrics were always great – I settled down.”

The Grammy-winning stars debuted their new tracks to more than 2,000 people at the sold out concert.

Reflecting on why he created the album, Sir Elton said: “She’s (Carlile) very well known in America.

“She’s not that well known in the United Kingdom or around the world.

“I wanted to make this album to be with the most fantastic artist and musician and songwriter, but I also wanted her to have the publicity and the chance for the rest of the world to see how great she is.”

After the interview portion with Levy, Sir Elton and Carlile played songs from their new album including Swing For The Fences and You Without Me.

Veteran music star, Sir Elton, also treated fans to hits including Tiny Dancer, Bennie And The Jets, and Your Song – ending the night with a rousing rendition of I’m Still Standing.

Carlile, 43, who has collaborated with artists including Hozier, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys, also performed her hit song, The Story.

The new album, which will be released on April 4, has been co-written by Sir Elton’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and produced by Grammy Award-winner Andrew Watt.

In October 2023, Sir Elton, Carlile, Watt and Taupin wrote and recorded the album from scratch in 20 days at Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound recording studio, where they were joined by musicians including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and their former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who both played at the event.

Cameras captured the recording sessions and the footage was turned into a short film.

In November, Sir Elton revealed in an interview that limited vision caused by an infection had impacted his ability to record music and left him feeling “stuck”.

His headline set at Glastonbury in 2023 was his last UK performance as part of his 330-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which ended with an emotionally charged show in Stockholm, Sweden.

In January, he achieved his ninth UK number one album with Diamonds, a greatest hits compilation.

He has had 10 number ones in the UK singles chart with songs including Are You Ready For Love and Merry Christmas with Ed Sheeran.

An Evening With Elton John And Brandi Carlile will air on Saturday April 19 on ITV1 and ITVX.