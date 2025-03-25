Trees made famous by Game Of Thrones ‘coming to end of their natural lives’

Northern Ireland’s Dark Hedges trees, made famous by Game Of Thrones, are “coming to the end of their natural lives”, a new trust which is taking over management of the site has said.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) is taking over management responsibility from the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust and will now work on plans for the future of the Co Antrim site.

Some of the beech trees sustained damage in both Storm Isha and Storm Eowyn and 13 trees have been lost since November 2023.

The tunnel of trees became famous when it was featured in the HBO fantasy series and now attracts significant numbers of tourists from around the world.

The trust will oversee work for the area’s future including the management and maintenance of the Dark Hedges trees, safety and accessibility at the site, impact on residents and the local community and the socio-economic benefits of the attraction.

A number of trees have been damaged in recent storms (Liam McBurney/PA)

The work will begin with a new management plan for the trees as part of an overall “Dark Hedges Masterplan”.

CCGHT chief executive Graham Thompson said it was a “new era” for the Dark Hedges.

He said: “The Dark Hedges is a breathtaking local gem.

“It understandably attracts a very large number of visitors each year including fans of the Game Of Thrones TV show.

“However, the popularity of the site alongside the delicate nature of these now very mature trees will need a considered approach to protect their natural beauty.

“After all, the trees are now approaching the 250th anniversary of their planting.

“We’ll work with our partners on a new masterplan and release this roadmap to give reassurance that the site is being managed the best way we possibly can.

“We take on this work with open eyes and a clear understanding that the trees are coming to the end of their natural lives.

“Let’s all work together to make sure that this very special place stays that way as long as we possibly can.”

Previous work at the site has included replanting, interpretative signage and tree management with a tree surgeon and arborist as well as online promotion of the site.

Children from local schools will plant young saplings grown from Dark Hedges seed stock as a first step towards the long-term regeneration of the site on Tuesday.

DUP councillor Mervyn Storey of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at the Dark Hedges near Armoy in Co Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Mervyn Storey represents the Heritage Trust on the new management forum.

He said: “Everyone knows the importance of the Dark Hedges as a tourist attraction in our area.

“We are now in a position where we can work together to improve the management of the site and work towards increasing its longevity.

“We welcome the leadership of the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and the initial support from our council and National Lottery Heritage.

“It’s now time for other stakeholders – Tourism NI, Tourism Ireland, DFI Roads and others – to step up to the plate.”