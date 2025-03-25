Sean Connery Foundation to help run summer school for young filmmakers

A foundation named in honour of acting legend the late Sir Sean Connery is helping set up a free summer school to develop Scotland’s young filmmakers.

The Sean Connery Foundation will run a week-long residential programme where 12 participants will be guided through a compressed version of the Sean Connery Talent Lab, which is coming to the end of its first year.

The foundation is running the summer school in partnership with the Scottish Youth Film Foundation (SYFF) and the National Film and Television School (NFTS).

Entitled The Sean Connery Youth Talent Lab, the programme is designed to mirror and complement the Sean Connery Talent Lab and is set to take place near Alness in the Highlands.

The foundation is looking for the most talented young Scots, aged between 17 and 22, with experience in the areas of directing, writing, acting, camerawork and editing, to produce two short films lasting three minutes.

The free summer school is scheduled to run from June 15 to 21.

Sir Sean’s stepson Stephane and son Jason Connery, of The Sean Connery Foundation, said in a joint statement: “Our father was a self-taught professional who believed there’s no substitute for hands-on learning when mastering a craft.

“The Sean Connery Youth Talent Lab will give young Scots an immersive, practical environment to develop their skills, guided by passionate and dedicated mentors from SYFF.

“We’re thrilled to support this initiative, which will challenge young filmmakers to push themselves, collaborate, and take their talent to the next level.”

The Youth Talent Lab aims to work with talented young Scots at an even earlier stage in their careers and support them in pursuing further education and opportunities as they enter the industry.

Teaching staff will include professionals from the SYFF, industry experts, and contributors from The Sean Connery Talent Lab.

The young filmmakers will also have the chance to learn from recent participants of the Talent Lab on what it takes to succeed as they strive to break into the industry.

Scott Mackay of SYFF said: “We are honoured to be partnering NFTS and The Sean Connery Foundation in this project.

“SYFF has been promoting young talent since inception and this initiative will help further identify and promote talented young film makers from across Scotland.”

Alison Goring of NFTS Scotland said: “Across the NFTS, we are dedicated to nurturing emerging filmmakers and creating pathways into the industry.

“The Sean Connery Youth Talent Lab presents an incredible opportunity to support young Scottish creatives at a crucial stage, equipping them with the skills, confidence and inspiration to pursue a future in filmmaking.

“Building on the success of the Sean Connery Talent Lab, we are proud to be part of this new initiative and excited to see the talent and creativity that will emerge over the summer.”