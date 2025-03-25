Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ Huey Morgan announces solo album after quitting group

Former Fun Lovin’ Criminals lead singer Huey Morgan has announced he is to release his debut solo album after quitting the rap rock band in 2021.

It comes as the 56-year-old prepares to head out on a 21-date UK tour in May, which will see him perform in London, Liverpool and Newcastle among other locations.

Morgan will also tour the UK in May (Creation Management/PA)

Morgan, whose new record will be released in 2026 via independent label Townsend Music, with a new single set for release in September, said of the album: “This album, alloyed with my memoir, marks a renaissance for me personally.

“My return to music was a long road of redemption and reflection; believing in the power of music to connect with others made it a positive milestone in my life.

“My debut album, albeit late, will endeavour to convey these stories, weaved into soundscapes produced to frame them thoughtfully.”

His new band features original Fun Lovin’ Criminals member Mateo DiFontaine on keys, turntables and lap steel guitar.

Morgan’s oldest friend and bandmate from his side project The Tangiers Blues Band known only as King is on bass, and is joined by Ben Gonzalez on drums and multi-instrumentalist Adrian Gautrey on keys and guitar.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Morgan said: “Touring with my band now brings the hits I wrote a new amazing dimension, and the material I’m working on for my debut solo album a workout before the release.

“It’s a dream come true with some of the best musicians I’ve ever played with. If you dig what I do, this is its best representation.”

Founded in New York in 1993, Fun Lovin’ Criminals were originally made up of Morgan, Brian Leiser and Steve Borgovini, and went on to sell more than 10 million records.

The band has scored eight UK top 40 singles and three UK top 10 albums and is best known for tracks such as Scooby Snacks, Loco and King Of New York.

Morgan also hosts BBC Radio 6 Music’s The Huey Show and presented a 2019 BBC documentary series called Huey Morgan’s Latin Music Adventure, which saw him travel to Brazil, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

Tickets for the tour, entitled Huey Morgan: The Fun Lovin’ Criminal, are on sale now.