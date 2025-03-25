Former Harry Potter and Spider-Man producers to work on next James Bond film

Spider-Man and Harry Potter producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are to produce the next film in the James Bond series for Amazon MGM Studios.

It comes after Amazon gained creative control of the British spy franchise in February, following a deal which saw Eon Productions, run by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli – who have produced the franchise since the death of Albert “Cubby” Broccoli – become co-owners with Amazon MGM Studios.

Speaking about taking on the next film, Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement: “James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema.

David Heyman who will work on the next James Bond film (Ian West/PA)

“We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

Pascal, who is best-known for her work on the last three Spider-Man films, is currently working on the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, for Amazon MGM Studios.

She has also produced the Luca Guadagnino-directed Challengers, and is working on Narnia alongside Mark Gordon, which Greta Gerwig is directing for Netflix.

Heyman produced all eight film adaptations of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books, as well as the three Fantastic Beasts films, and has also worked on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Gravity, as well as Paddington and Paddington 2.

He is currently in pre-production on a Harry Potter television series and in post-production on Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguru’s Klara And The Sun, starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

Amazon MGM Studios head of film, Courtenay Valenti, said of the announcement: “We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility.

“Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry.

“We are honoured to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”

Pascal will produce the film via Pascal Pictures, and Heyman will produce via Heyday Films.