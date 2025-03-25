Ed Westwick welcomes first child with wife Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick and his wife Amy Jackson have announced the birth of their first child together.

The Gossip Girl actor, 37, and his partner shared an Instagram post that included black and white photos of them with their newborn son Oscar.

The post was captioned: “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

Among the celebrities congratulating the couple in the comments section were TV presenter Stacey Dooley, Love Island star Zara McDermott and former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan.

In October 2024 the pair revealed they were expecting when they posted a selection of photos to their respective Instagram accounts which showed actress Jackson wearing a strapless white dress showing off her pregnancy bump.

The couple, who met at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in 2021, got engaged at the end of January 2024 and celebrated their wedding over three days in Italy in August 2024.

They were legally married in an intimate ceremony in London, with Jackson wearing a vintage Chanel dress and custom-made Maison Michel hat, before flying out to the Amalfi Coast for the celebrations, the couple told Vogue Italy.

The wedding day was hosted at 16th-century castle Castello di Rocca Cilento with panoramic views of the sea.

At the time, Jackson wrote on Instagram: “What an unforgettable weekend. Our farewell brunch with friends and family was everything we could have hoped for.”

Jackson has a son called Dre from a previous relationship.

Westwick found fame playing rich schoolboy Chuck Bass in US teen drama series Gossip Girl and has also been in comedy programme White Gold, 2007’s Son Of Rambow, and 2011 comedy film Chalet Girl.