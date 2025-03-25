BFI announces programme for season of Tom Cruise films after fellowship award

The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced its programme for a season of Tom Cruise films after the actor was honoured with its most prestigious accolade, a BFI fellowship.

Held at BFI Southbank and BFI Imax in London throughout May, with the actor visiting the Southbank site for an in-conversation event on May 21, where he will discuss his career.

The 62-year-old actor, who plays Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible series, will also introduce a screening of one of the franchise’s films at BFI Imax, with the choice of film down to a public vote, which is open now on the BFI website, closing on Sunday night.

Cruise will introduce a Mission Impossible film as part of the event (Mike Egerton/PA)

The winning film will be announced before tickets for the season go on sale to the public on April 10.

As well as the events, the season, curated by BFI lead programmer Kimberley Sheehan, will also see screenings of Cruise films such as Top Gun (1986), Eyes Wide Shut (1999) and The Last Samurai (2003).

There will also be a Mission Impossible marathon, showing the first three films in one part, before a second event will screen the fourth, fifth and sixth movies, in the run-up to the release of Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

It comes after Cruise said of his BFI fellowship: “I am truly honoured by this acknowledgement, I’ve been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop.

“The UK is home to incredibly talented professionals — actors, directors, writers and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world.

“I’m grateful for all the BFI has done to support UK filmmaking and this incredible art form we share.”

Cruise will be presented with the fellowship at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on May 12.

Cruise broke through in the 1980s in films such as Risky Business (1983), The Colour Of Money (1986) and Top Gun (1986).

Top Gun was a huge box office hit and spawned famous one-liners by Cruise’s character, including: “I feel the need, the need for speed.”

In December 2024, the US navy praised Cruise for “boosting the force’s recruitment of pilots” with his role as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the first Top Gun film.

He was presented with the Distinguished Public Service Award, which rewards civilians for acts of heroism or support to the navy.