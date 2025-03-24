William calls Dame Mary Berry a ‘national treasure’ in 90th birthday message

The Prince of Wales has joked with Dame Mary Berry that he “dreads to think” who will be cooking her cake as she turns 90 and called her a “national treasure” in a birthday message.

Dame Mary is celebrating the milestone birthday on March 24, and her “extraordinary life and career” will also be celebrated during a special episode of BBC’s The One Show tonight.

In a message played on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, William said: “Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday.

“You are a true national treasure and we’ve loved working with you over the years. Have a fantastic day today.

“I dread to think who’s cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well.”

William and Kate joined Dame Barry for a A Berry Royal Christmas on BBC One in 2019.

The video message will also be shown on The One Show in the special episode as presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp speak to Dame Mary about her life and career.

The One Show will also feature celebrity guests including The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, as well as former The Great British Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

TV chef Jamie Oliver was also among those sending Dame Mary wishes, posting on Instagram: “Happy 90th Birthday to the one and only @DameMaryBerry !! I think I can safely say on behalf of all of us, you are a true inspiration!!

“Lovely people please send lots of birthday love her way and she’s just joined Instagram too so make sure you give her a follow! Big love joxx”.

Dame Mary left Bake Off in 2016 when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

She has written more than 80 cookery books, becoming a UK household name for her recipes and tips, and was made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales in 2021 for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking.