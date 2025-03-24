UK’s Eurovision act Remember Monday makes tattoo pledge if they win or come last

Members of the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest act Remember Monday have pledged to get tattoos if they either place high in the competition or get the dreaded “nul points” in Switzerland this year.

The girl group, which was formed more than a decade ago by West End stars Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, will represent the UK at the 2025 competition in May in Basel.

Their upbeat key change entry What The Hell Just Happened? is about a fun night out with friends, and it showcases the group’s harmonies.

Speaking at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday, Hull said all three singers already have “five matching tattoos” that they “have gotten on nights out”, just like the lyrics.

“Most people end their nights out in McDonald’s, we end ours… in tattoo parlours,” she said.

“If we get top five or above, every single person on our team has to get (the song’s initials) WTHJH?, tattooed on their body… or if we come dead last, also worth a tattoo.”

Their creative director was announced on Monday as Ace Bowerman, who has worked with London-born singer Dua Lipa, K-pop group Blackpink and US star Bebe Rexha, with Byrne teasing that the “idea” for the stage show is scream-worthy.

Byrne said that they “knew they were chosen as the Eurovision act before we knew which song we were performing with”, and they “kind of ended up with maybe 14 or 15 songs” and felt What The Hell Just Happened? was right for them.

Bowerman said the girl group’s energy is “so magnetic” and said she felt she had “to be a part of the team because this is just gonna be, if anything, just the most amount of fun we’re ever gonna have”.

Girl group Remember Monday’s Holly-Anne Hull, Charlotte Steele and Lauren Byrne, who will represent the UK at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with the song What The Hell Just Happened? (Rob Parfitt/BBC)

The group will be hoping to do better than previous UK acts, with Olly Alexander’s disco-style Dizzy coming 18th in Sweden’s Malmo in 2024 and Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song coming second to last in Liverpool in 2023.

After meeting at sixth-form college in 2013, Remember Monday competed in The Voice where they were mentored by US singer Jennifer Hudson.

They quit their day jobs and became full-time band members in 2023.

They have also appeared in musical theatre productions individually. Hull starred in Les Miserables and The Phantom Of The Opera, Steele appeared in Mary Poppins and Byrne had a role in both Matilda and the touring production of Six.

Last year, Switzerland’s Nemo won Eurovision in Malmo with their operatic pop song The Code.

The grand final of Eurovision 2025 will take place in Basel’s St Jakobshalle arena on May 17, with the semi-finals on May 13 and 15.