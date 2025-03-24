Snow White’s Rachel Zegler to tell story of ‘powerful princess’ on CBeebies

Snow White star Rachel Zegler will tell young children they can be “powerful princesses” in a new story for CBeebies.

Zegler, 23, plays the titular princess in Disney’s live-action remake of the 1937 animated film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, which has faced controversy and a mixed reception from critics.

The US actress will read from Holly Ryan’s Never Mess With A Pirate Princess, which tells the story of a princess whose teddy bear is stolen by pirates, as a CBeebies Bedtime Story on the BBC.

Rachel Zegler attending the Bafta Film Awards in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

At the end of the story, Zegler tells viewers: “We can all be powerful princesses.

“You don’t need a king or a queen as parents, or a beautiful white horse, or even a fancy castle to live in.

“To be a powerful princess you just need to be wonderful, brilliant you!”

In a broadcast for Mother’s Day, Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran will read a story about parental support titled You’re Strong With Me by Chitra Soundar.

The book follows a mother giraffe and her young calf who explore the African savanna.

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran will read a story for Mother’s Day (Suzan Moore/PA)

Chandran says in the episode: “Is there someone in your family who makes you feel strong? Maybe it’s your mum, or amma. Make sure you tell them how much you love them this Mother’s Day.

“One day you’ll grow taller, wiser, and stronger, but the most important thing right now is a good night’s sleep.”

Kate Morton, senior head of commissioning for CBeebies, said: “As mums are celebrated across the UK, this special story is perfect for little ones to snuggle down and enjoy with their grown-ups.”

A host of famous faces have read stories on the programme including the Princess of Wales, Olivia Colman, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet and Jack Black, as well as singers Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus.

Zegler’s episode airs Friday March 28 while Chandran’s will be on Sunday March 30.

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on weekdays at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.