New David Attenborough and Freddie Flintoff shows to air on Disney+ in 2025

New shows starring Sir David Attenborough and Freddie Flintoff are to air on Disney+ in 2025.

National Geographic’s Ocean With David Attenborough and an original documentary about former cricketer Flintoff have been announced, after the streaming platform unveiled its schedule for the year.

The currently untitled documentary will cover Flintoff’s recovery from a serious car crash, which left him with facial and rib injuries, which he suffered while filming Top Gear at the motoring show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey in 2022, along with his career to date, and will be directed by John Dower.

Sir David’s latest show will explore the health of the ocean showing viewers how it is vital for humanity’s survival.

A documentary about Freddie Flintoff is to feature on Disney+ (John Walton/PA)

Other shows to feature on Disney+ in 2025 will include Alien: Earth, which serves as a prequel to the 1979 film; new FX limited series Dying For Sex; and The Stolen Girl, a five-part psychological drama starring Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger and Ambika Mod, which will air on April 16.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars series Andor will return on April 23, for its second series, which will see the show’s conclusion, while A Real Pain, which saw Kieran Culkin scoop an Oscar for best supporting actor, will also be made available.

FX’s The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and the latest season of The Simpsons will also stream exclusively on Disney+ in the UK.

Four-part, British drama, Suspect: The Shooting Of Jean Charles De Menezes, will launch in spring 2025, written and produced by Bafta Award winner Jeff Pope, and follow the events surrounding the killing of an innocent Brazilian who was mistaken for a terrorist in London in 2005.

Other original shows will include Sneaker Wars: Adidas vs Puma, a three-part documentary series from David Beckham’s Studio 99 looking at the rivalry between the two brand; and Caroline, a documentary about the late TV presenter, Caroline Flack.

Programming will also include season two of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, which will air on May 15; Stanley Tucci’s food travel show Tucci In Italy; and a new series of Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, which sees the actor discover how to live better for longer.