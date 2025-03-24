Kelsey Parker wants women to feel they can ‘move on’ after losing a partner

Podcast host Kelsey Parker has said she wants other women to feel like it’s “ok to move on” after losing a partner as she made her first TV appearance with her new boyfriend.

She lost her husband, The Wanted star Tom Parker, in 2022 after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Parker appeared on ITV’s Lorraine with her new partner Will Lindsay, with whom she is expecting a baby, and said she feels upset when trolls comment on the new relationship, making her feel guilty.

She said: “It’s been three years, this is Tom’s three-year anniversary of his death and it’s almost like people want me to feel guilty for moving on.

“I’m always going to have guilt but what’s so hard is that Tom’s not here anymore, so what do people want me to do?

“Our house was full of so much sadness but now it’s full of happiness, the kids deserve that more than anything.

“They’ve been through so much, I feel like we are taking the steps forward to heal but I just want other women to feel like it’s ok to move on, it’s not taking anything away from the love I had for Tom.”

Kelsey and Tom got married in 2018 and had two children together, Aurelia and Bodhi, before Tom died in March 2022.

Tom and Kelsey married in 2018 and had two children together (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I do think Tom sent you to me, we kicked it off straight away and the kids obviously absolutely love you, everyone does actually, genuinely love you.”

“You just got thrown into being step dad to two children and our life is about to change even more now we are having a baby.

“It’s been such a tough three years, bringing a baby into this is going to create so much happiness that we all deserve.”

Following Tom’s death, Kelsey has been raising money for a brain tumour charity by organising annual charity football matches in his memory during the month of June.

Kelsey Parker hosts a podcast, Mum’s The Word!, with model Georgia Jones (Ian West/PA)

The Parkers let cameras into their lives for Channel 4’s Tom Parker: Inside My Head, a documentary that followed the star’s life after his diagnosis.

Kelsey hosts a podcast with model Georgia Jones called Mum’s the Word! where the pair share parenting advice with celebrity guests.

