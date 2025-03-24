Helen Flanagan says she has a ‘thick skin’ after growing up in the public eye

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan said she developed a “thick skin” after being in the public eye since the age of nine.

The actress, best known for her role as Rosie Webster in the ITV soap, said her career on the cobbles and appearances on reality TV have taught her to take things with a pinch of salt.

Speaking on ITV’s new chat show Vanessa, the 34-year old model also said she would not want her daughters to be in the public eye.

Helen Flanagan at the Pride of Britain Awards in London (Ian West/PA)

Flanagan said: “I did I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! when I was 22, I was kind of fed to the lions with that so I kind of developed a thick skin and I don’t let things bother me.

“I don’t know what it is, because I’m quite a sensitive person, actually. I almost see it as like a work thing.

Flanagan first joined the Coronation Street cast in 2000 when she was nine, leaving the soap in 2012 and then returning briefly in 2017 before leaving again in 2018 to go on maternity leave.

She added: “I used to have really bad acne as well when I was younger, and I used to have to film, and I used to have horrible tweets saying that I was ugly and spotty.

“I remember that was difficult but I suppose growing up in the public eye, any mistake or any cringy outfit you made or anything is always out there to be judged.

“I was asked the other day, would I like my daughter to be in the public eye and I probably wouldn’t, to be honest.

“I just take it with a pinch of salt and I think it’s given me like a thicker skin.”

Flanagan recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating but admitted mid-series that she was already dating her current boyfriend, ex-footballer Robbie Talbot.

She appeared on the 12th series of I’m A Celeb… in 2012 and did another stint in the jungle in 2023 after joining the all-star edition, I’m A Celeb … South Africa.

She shares three children – Matilda, Delilah and Charlie – with her ex-fiance, footballer Scott Sinclair.

Vanessa, featuring Vanessa Feltz, will air from Monday to Friday at lunchtimes on 5, produced by ITN Productions.