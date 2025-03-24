Christopher Dean on another Dancing On Ice series: I don’t know yet

Christopher Dean has said he does not know “yet” whether Dancing On Ice will be renewed for another series.

Along with his Olympic skating partner Jayne Torvill, Dean has been a judge on the ITV1 contest since the show began in 2006.

The programme, which sees celebrities matched with professional skaters, briefly ended after the ninth series in 2014, before making a comeback in 2018.

Last year, Torvill and Dean announced, on the 40th anniversary of their Olympic gold success, that they would be stepping back from skating after embarking on one last UK tour in 2025.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dean, 66, told Saga Magazine: “Jayne and I decided to call our new tour, which starts this month, Our Last Dance because this really is the end.

“There may be another series of Dancing On Ice – we don’t know yet.”

Last year, Dean and 67-year-old Torvill issued a joint statement saying they had “no plans to step back from Dancing On Ice and hope that the series continues for years to come”.

An ITV spokesman said: “The Dancing On Ice team has been fully concentrating on the recent 2025 series, therefore no decision has been made yet about any forthcoming return.”

Dean also told the magazine that he has moved back to the UK after living in the US as politics there is “very polarised” and he “worried about saying the wrong thing”.

“We (me and partner Karen Barber) found a place in Yorkshire and, later this year, we’re planning to hit the road in our camper van,” he added.

Dean was asked about when he will tie the knot with fellow ice dancer Barber, 63, his partner of more than a decade.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during their Bolero routine (PA)

He said: “I’d like to announce that… at the moment, we’re happy with the way things are. Let’s see what happens.”

Torvill and Dean wrote their names in British sporting history at the 1984 Winter Games with an Olympic gold medal win following their routine to Ravel’s Bolero in Sarajevo.

They will hang up their skates after their Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance tour, which runs from April to July and includes dates in London, Belfast, Newcastle and Glasgow.

The shows will celebrate 50 years since they formed their skating partnership in 1975.

On the 17th series of Dancing On Ice, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston and his skating partner Molly Lanaghan were crowned the winners.

The show, presented by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, has a judging panel that also includes Diversity star Ashley Banjo, and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Motsi Mabuse.